Ernie Ball Music Man and Tosin Abasi have treated their radical Kaizen model to five of its finest finishes yet – including a limited-edition Honey Suckle burst

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced an aesthetic expansion pack for the Kaizen, equipping the ultra-futuristic electric guitar with its finest finishes yet.

The flagship Kaizen first debuted back in 2022 as the NAMM show’s standout surprise release, bringing together the modern ergonomic design nous of Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi and the craftsmanship of Ernie Ball Music Man.

It wasn’t until April this year that a six-string version of the seven-string prog metal machine finally arrived, but while the smaller stringed format appeased many expecting Kaizen fans, it didn’t do much in the way of increasing the aesthetic options on tap.

In fact, only four colorways were made available: Chalk White, Apollo Black, Mint and Indigo. Fine finishes indeed, and certainly contemporary in their sleek Apple-esque vibe, but perhaps a tad vanilla for those wanting something with a bit more pop, or something slightly more traditional.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen in Honey Suckle (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Now, in order to give the Kaizen a broader appeal among players, Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced five all-new colorways that take the template to new heights.

The highlight is, without a doubt, the limited-edition Honey Suckle. Available only as a six-string and limited to 25 units, this particular model is the most conventionally styled Kaizen yet, with an irresistible cherry-esque burst finish to contrast its space age ergonomics.

As an addition, the Honey Suckle variant is also the only Kaizen to date to feature a roasted maple neck, which not only adds to the vintage vibe but also potentially points towards the brand's future intentions. All we're saying is, more maple neck Kaizens would be fab.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen in Radium (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Some sparkle has also been injected into the Kaizen range in the form of the frosty Radium and Ember Burst, with the hair metal-y Kryptonite and (dare we say Barbie-esque) Bleeding Heart models capping off the flat finish options.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen in Ember Burst (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Unlike the Honey Suckle, those four finishes are available in both six and seven-string formats, and otherwise stay true to the original Kaizen template. That means they have custom designed alder bodies, roasted figured maple necks, a 24.75”-25.5” multi-scale design, and an “Infinity Radius” that is said to enhance the visibility of the ebony fingerboard.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen in Kryptonite (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Tones come by way of a Music Man Custom Wound HT bridge humbucker and neck mini humbucker, which are at the mercy of a three-way selector switch and volume and tone knobs.

Other appointments include Steinberger locking tuners, 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets and a five-bolt sculpted neck joint.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen Bleeding Heart (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Price-wise, all new models weigh in at $3,799, save the Honey Suckle, which has a price tag of $3,899.

Head over to Ernie Ball Music Man for more information.