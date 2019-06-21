Ernie Ball President Brian Ball and Band Eat the Wolf Release New Album, 'Lightning From a Gun'

Brian Ball, president of Ernie Ball — the iconic maker of Slinky guitar strings and instrument accessories — and band Eat the Wolf, have released a new album entitled Lightning From A Gun. Check out album opener "Orphans and Dolphins" above.

Produced by Saosin guitarist Beau Burchell, Lightning From A Gun features seven all-new tracks. Listen now via Spotify. The band is celebrating the debut with a record release party at SLO Brew Rock in San Luis Obispo, CA on June 22. Tickets are available here.

For more information on the album and upcoming Eat The Wolf show dates, head over to eatthewolf.com