Ernie Ball Music Man just dropped the Retro ‘70s StingRay bass range – and Brazilian thump master Fernando Rosa has demoed them in impeccable style

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

Ernie Ball's new throwback StingRay combines ‘70s-inspired features with modern playability

Fernando Rosa demos the Retro '70s StingRay
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Fernando Rosa has all the makings of an original groove master from the 1970s, so it doesn’t hurt that he finds a lot to like in this new vintage-inspired four-string bass from Ernie Ball Music Man.

The Retro ‘70s StingRay is intended to encapsulate the very best of the Californian company’s original flagship four-string, combined with contemporary playability and dependability.

While faithfully reproducing the Stingray's original specifications, this throwback edition is available in four finishes.

Among these is a Heritage Natural finish, on which Rosa chose to demo this throwback edition in his inimitable style, thumping and plucking his way through Louis Johnson’s iconic bassline on Michael Jackson's 1979 classic, Get On The Floor.

One of the things that marked the StingRay out from the crowd back in the late ‘70s was its single, oversized humbucker with large exposed pole pieces. Naturally, the celebrated Music Man humbucker is found on these models too, but with longer alnico 5 magnets wound with original single poly-nylon wire.

The electronics have also been revamped with a hand-soldered two-EQ preamp circuit board complete with vintage-correct ceramic disc capacitors.

Other features include an ash body with gloss polyester finish, a 21-fret, three-bolt maple neck with micro-tilt adjustment, period-correct gold Music Man decal, string-through body bridge with stainless steel saddles and rubber mute pads, and the original Pre-Ernie Ball StingRay bullet truss rod adjustment.

Image 1 of 4
Retro '70s StingRay
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Black, white, and vintage sunburst finishes are available through Ernie Ball Music Man retailers, while the Heritage Natural finish is offered exclusively through the Ernie Ball Music Man Vault.

The Retro ‘70s StingRay is available now for $3,199. See Music Man for more details.

