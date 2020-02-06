Ernie Ball wants to maximize space on your pedalboard with its new Flat Ribbon Patch Cables

As any keen pedalboard architect knows, low-profile patch cables are the key to fitting more stompboxes in the space you’ve got, and now Ernie Ball has thrown its hat into the ring with the Flat Ribbon Patch Cables.

EB reckon the cables’ flexible design means you can bend them in any angle that suits your pedals’ inputs and outputs, while minimal yet sturdy connectors ensure a secure connection.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Signal quality should be up to scratch, too, with metal housing, improved shielding over traditional patch cables, a PVC jacket exterior and built-in strain relief.

Flat Ribbon Patch Cables are available now in 3”, 6” and 24” sizes, starting from $9.99. See Ernie Ball for more details.