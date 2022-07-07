ERRA unleash the drop-tuned riffs on punishing new single, Pull From The Ghost

Progressive metalcore giants ERRA have issued a new standalone single, Pull From The Ghost.

Following their latest album – the self-titled ERRA, which arrived last year – Pull From The Ghost finds the Alabama slammers in fine fettle, as they serve up cacophonous yet intricate arrangements, driven by a barrage of stellar drop-tuned riffs courtesy of guitarist Jesse Cash. Check it out below.

Like ERRA, Pull From The Ghost is deeply considered thematically, touching on the complexities and implications of insecurity in relationships.

As guitarist Jesse Cash explains: “The song is told from the perspective of a kidnapper hoping his captive will choose to stay willingly, but ultimately deciding to free them when that doesn’t happen.”

He continues: “The captor/captive dynamic spawned from the idea that relationships are too often a means of ensnaring others to be subject to one’s own insecurities. I feel that to bury your insecurities in another person is to hold them as a kind of captive.

“The song touches on consequently missing out on opportunities of meaningful connection by comparing present partners to past ones and never moving forward openly. What can’t be found in the present is pulled from memories of the past, and acceptance of the present is never reached.

“The captor chooses to be alone rather than subjugate another person to this cycle. It’s ultimately a song about a tendency to overanalyze in pursuit of perfection, which while bearing many merits, can also result in instances of self-sabotage.”

While ERRA’s music is chiefly driven by Cash’s stunning electric guitar work, the band pay a considerable degree of attention to the addition of electronic flavors and layering in general.

“Strings, electronics and ambient guitar sounds are an excellent way to elevate sections and make melodies feel more emotionally affecting,” Cash told Guitar World last year. “We use those layering tools as often as we can in a song. It’s the cherry on top of the milkshake, if you will.”