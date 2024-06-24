“A high-quality yet affordable introduction to the ESP playing experience”: ESP makes a serious play for the budget guitar market with new $399 LTD 200DX models

By
published

With blue burst, charcoal burst and purple burst finishes, the new ESP LTD models promise to deliver high-class features at an affordable price point

3 guitars from the ESP LTD 200DX Series
(Image credit: ESP)

ESP has announced the launch of six new additions to the brand's well-known LTD series. The new guitars, the LTD EC-200DX FM, M-200DX, and TE-200DX models, promise to deliver “a high-quality yet affordable introduction to the ESP playing experience.”

Construction-wise, the LTD EC-200DX has a flat, single cutaway eclipse body with a beveled edge, a bolt-on neck with a 24.75" scale length, a poplar body with a curly maple top, as well as a roasted maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.