“A high-quality yet affordable introduction to the ESP playing experience”: ESP makes a serious play for the budget guitar market with new $399 LTD 200DX models

ESP has announced the launch of six new additions to the brand's well-known LTD series. The new guitars, the LTD EC-200DX FM, M-200DX, and TE-200DX models, promise to deliver “a high-quality yet affordable introduction to the ESP playing experience.”

Construction-wise, the LTD EC-200DX has a flat, single cutaway eclipse body with a beveled edge, a bolt-on neck with a 24.75" scale length, a poplar body with a curly maple top, as well as a roasted maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard.

ESP LTD EC-200DX in charcoal burst (Image credit: ESP)

Additionally, this guitar comes fully equipped with ESP's signature LH-150 humbuckers plus black chrome covers. Moreover, the push-pull switch on the tone “allows for the flexibility of single-coil sounds.“

The TOM-style bridge and tailpiece, 24 extra jumbo frets, dot inlays, and black chrome hardware round up this model's specs. For all those who prioritize finishes, it's important to note that the LTD EC-200DX is the only guitar from the newly announced range that comes in both blue burst and charcoal burst finishes.

ESP LTD M-200DX in blue burst (Image credit: ESP)

On the other hand, the LTD M-200DX model, which comes in blue burst and purple burst finishes, features a streamlined M-shape with an attractive cardboard top and a bolt-on neck with a 25.5" scale length.

Like its EC-200DX counterpart, it's equipped with a roasted maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard. It also contains what ESP describes as “high-class“ features, namely, the chrome-plated hardware, LH-150 humbuckers, and a TOM-style bridge with string-thru body design.

ESP LTD TE-200DX in purple burst (Image credit: ESP)

The LTD TE-200DX distinguishes itself from the other models by being more lightweight and offering the classic LTD TE shape with more modern features. It also has an angled headstock, 24 frets, and black body binding.

Like the other two, it comes equipped with a maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, black chrome-plated hardware, and signature ESP LH-150 humbuckers.

Priced at a conservative $399, the new models will be available from August from all ESP partner retailers. For more information, visit ESP.