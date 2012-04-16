ESP Introduces Limited-Edition EC256FM HA Guitar with Honey Amber Finish

ESP has released a new limited-edition guitar with an unusual "Tiger’s Eye" honey amber finish -- the EC256FM HA.

Only 12 guitars were made.

The limited-edition guitar is available exclusively through OnlyFactoryDirect.com.

The EC256 has 24 frets, 3/4 scale with two ESP coil-tapped humbuckers with a standard three-way selector. When combined with the coil-tap selector pot, the EC256 provides six tone settings. The mahogany neck has a U-shape design with extra-jumbo frets, pearl inlays, three control pots, two volumes and one tone/coil-tap select, plus Grover-style machine heads.

The price is $399 ($424 with accessories on OnlyFactoryDirect.com).