Eventide seeks to make your guitar sound bigger than ever before with new MicroPitch Delay pedal

Eventide has announced the MicroPitch Delay pedal, which brings the company’s famed algorithm – as heard on the H910, H949 and H3000 Harmonizer processors – to a standalone stompbox.

Following the BlackHole in Eventide’s new dot9 pedal family, the MicroPitch Delay boasts two pitch-shifters, which can be tweaked using “fine-resolution” de-tuning, delay and modulation – including new positive and negative envelope modulation sources.

Using extremely short delays is a way of making one guitar sound like many, or providing an immersive stereo spread – and by the sounds of it, few stompboxes will provide quite as much control as the MicroPitch Delay.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Eventide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Eventide)

Presets can be loaded via MIDI or by using the Eventide Device Manager for Mac/Windows, while up to 127 can be stored on the pedal.

Five presets can be loaded on the fly using the onboard latching/momentary Active footswitch, while aux switches can be assigned to tap tempo, or preset navigation functions – any combination of parameters are mappable to expression pedals, too.

Bypass options include buffered, relay, DSP+FX or kill dry, and MIDI capability is available via TRS or USB.

The MicroPitch Delay is available to preorder now for $279. Head over to Eventide Audio for more info.