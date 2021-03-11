Eventide seeks to make your guitar sound bigger than ever before with new MicroPitch Delay pedal

Eventide has announced the MicroPitch Delay pedal, which brings the company’s famed algorithm – as heard on the H910, H949 and H3000 Harmonizer processors – to a standalone stompbox.
Following the BlackHole in Eventide’s new dot9 pedal family, the MicroPitch Delay boasts two pitch-shifters, which can be tweaked using “fine-resolution” de-tuning, delay and modulation – including new positive and negative envelope modulation sources.
Using extremely short delays is a way of making one guitar sound like many, or providing an immersive stereo spread – and by the sounds of it, few stompboxes will provide quite as much control as the MicroPitch Delay.
Presets can be loaded via MIDI or by using the Eventide Device Manager for Mac/Windows, while up to 127 can be stored on the pedal.
Five presets can be loaded on the fly using the onboard latching/momentary Active footswitch, while aux switches can be assigned to tap tempo, or preset navigation functions – any combination of parameters are mappable to expression pedals, too.
Bypass options include buffered, relay, DSP+FX or kill dry, and MIDI capability is available via TRS or USB.
The MicroPitch Delay is available to preorder now for $279. Head over to Eventide Audio for more info.