Bucket brigade-style chorus sounds and MicroPitch detuning meet in Eventide's new TriceraChorus pedal

Little Ferry, New Jersey's finest purveyor of guitar effects, Eventide, has welcomed a new addition to its dot9 line of stompboxes, the TriceraChorus.

Like its dot9 brethren, the TriceraChorus grew out of an algorithm, and aims to pair the classic bucket brigade-style chorus sounds of the late '70s and early '80s with Eventide's MicroPitch detuning for a buffet of luscious, swirling tones.

For starters, the chorus pedal boasts a total of three chorus voices – Left, Center, and Right – that can be tweaked and made deeper with the Detune knob. The three can also be used together for an oh-so-80s wash of chorus tone, while a three-phase LFO modulates the delay times for each of the voices.

The Mix knob, meanwhile, brings you the pedal's three chorus effects. Chorus is a vintage-voiced chorus effect, vibrato delivers a "pulsing, warbly" sound, and Chorale – inspired by classic rackmount tri-chorus units – aims to add complexity, movement and richness to your sound.

The pedal's dual-action Active footswitch can be used in momentary or latching mode to turn the effect on, while a tap of the Swirl footswitch brings you to the psychedelic '60s, with a dose of phasing, flanging and Uni-Vibe-style sounds, depending on which chorus mode you happen to be in.

Five presets come loaded onto the pedal, but up to 127 in total can be stored onto the pedal via MIDI or Eventide's Device Manager application.

Any TriceraChorus parameter can be mapped to an expression pedal via the pedal's rear panel Exp. jack, which can also be used to hook up an auxiliary switch for tap tempo, or a three-button switch to cycle through presets.

The pedal has MIDI capability over TRS or USB, and a Guitar/Line Level switch for level-matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces on its back. Bypass options on the pedal, meanwhile, include buffered, relay, DSP+FX or Kill dry.

The Eventide TriceraChorus pedal runs on 9VDC power, and is available now for $299.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Eventide.