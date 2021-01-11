EVH honors Eddie Van Halen's legacy with new 2021 guitar lineup

It's that time of year again. All the biggest guitar companies in the world are vying for market real estate by announcing massive new product ranges, and the cancelation of the physical NAMM 2021 has only strengthened their determination.

We've already seen swathes of new electric guitars from ESP and Ibanez, and now EVH is throwing its hat in the ring.

After the tragic passing of Eddie Van Halen in October last year, the company looks to honor his monumental legacy with the introduction of new 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard models.

5150 Series

Image 1 of 5 EVH 5150 Deluxe Poplar Burl Aqua Burst (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 5 EVH 5150 Deluxe Poplar Burl Black Burst (Image credit: EVH) Image 3 of 5 EVH 5150 Standard Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: EVH) Image 4 of 5 EVH 5150 Standard Stealth Black (Image credit: EVH) Image 5 of 5 EVH 5150 Standard Neon Pink (Image credit: EVH)

The new 5150 additions include a Deluxe model in poplar burl – available in either Aqua Burst or Black Burst – a Standard model with an ebony fingerboard – available in both Ice Blue Metallic and Stealth Black – and a Standard model with a maple fingerboard and Neon Pink finish.

The Deluxe model in poplar burl retails at $999.99, while the new Standard models are priced at $899.99.

All new 5150 guitars boast modified Strat-style basswood bodies, with bolt-on quartersawn maple necks carved and rolled to Eddie's specifications, as well as hand-rubbed satin urethane back finishes and graphite reinforcement.

They also feature 22-fret 12"-16" compound-radius fingerboards, hockey stick color-matched headstocks with logo decals, direct-mount EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbucking pickups, EVH-branded Gotoh tuning machines and Floyd Rose bridges.

Wolfgang Special

Image 1 of 3 EVH Wolfgang Special QM Charcoal Burst (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 3 EVH Wolfgang Special QM Chlorine Burst (Image credit: EVH) Image 3 of 3 EVH Wolfgang Special Miami Blue (Image credit: EVH)

New additions to the Wolfgang Special line include a new QM model in either Charcoal Burst or Chlorine Burst, and a regular Wolfgang Special offered in an all-new Miami Blue finish with a black body binding, color-matched headstock and black hardware.

The new Wolfgang Special QM models are priced at $1,099.99, while the Miami Blue model retails at $999.99.

All EVH Wolfgang Special models feature basswood bodies, bolt-on quartersawn maple necks, 22-fret 12"-16" compound radius fingerboards, direct-mount EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 bridge and neck humbucking pickups and EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridges.

Wolfgang WG Standard

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: EVH) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: EVH) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: EVH) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: EVH)

Representing the more affordable end of EVH's product line, the new Wolfgang WG Standard Series guitars include exotic bocote and exotic koa models both in Natural finishes, a QM model available in an all-new Transparent Green finish with a black headstock and black chrome hardware, and a regular Wolfgang WG Standard in either a Silver Sparkle or Stryker Red finish.

All new Wolfgang WG Standard models are priced at $699.99, with the exception of the Stryker Red version, which is priced at $649.99.

All Wolfgang WG Standard models sport basswood bodies, baked maple necks with hand-rubbed oil back finishes and graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboards, EVH Wolfgang bridge and neck humbucking pickups and EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridges.