ESP launches a slew of new LTD Deluxe models for 2021

ESP recently revealed details of its massive 2021 lineup, with its phase one drop offering a cornucopia of electric guitars from fresh LTD Deluxe EC models to new additions to its LTD Black Metal Series.

It goes without saying that the company's phase two reveal has been just as juicy, with the all-new Arctic Metal Series and Josh Middleton JM-II signature guitar among the standout picks.

If you thought ESP was done with new LTD Deluxe EC releases in phase one, think again. Phase two brings with it three new models: the EC-1001 in Tiger Eye, EC-1000FR in Black Satin and EC-1000FR in See Thru Black. There's also a brand-new eight-string guitar – the H-1008 Baritone EverTune – and an updated T-style model – the TE-1000 EverTune. We'll break 'em all down for you below.

New LTD Deluxe EC Series guitars

Image 1 of 3 ESP LTD Deluxe EC-1001 in Tiger Eye (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 3 ESP LTD Deluxe EC-1000FR in Black Satin (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 3 ESP LTD Deluxe EC-1000FR in See Thru Black (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

First up, the LTD Deluxe EC-1001 in Tiger Eye boasts a mahogany body with a flamed maple top, and a mahogany neck with 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets.

Electronics consist of a pair of direct-mounted Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic Humbucker pickups, which are controlled via a single volume and two tone knobs, and push-pull functionality for voicing selection.

The two new EC-1000FR offerings sport Floyd Rose 1000SE bridges and 24-fret fingerboards, but differ slightly on other specs.

The Black Satin model is loaded with a pair of EMG 60 and EMG 81 active pickups, while the See Thru Black model is equipped with a coil-splittable EMG 66TW/57F set, and the latter dons a flamed maple top, while the former does not.

LTD Deluxe H-1008 Baritone EverTune

An eight-string monster, this new LTD Deluxe offering sports a baritone-style scale length of 27 inches, with an EverTune bridge to ensure constant string tension and tuning stability.

It features 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, and comes loaded with a set of EMG 85-8H and EMG 81-8H active pickups for “brutally aggressive tones.”

LTD Deluxe TE-1000 EverTune

The LTD Deluxe TE-1000 EverTune features a set-thru construction, 25.5-inch scale length and now comes in a sleek Charcoal Metallic Satin finish. Its fingerboard is made up of 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, while an EverTune bridge promises maximum tuning stability.

Electronics come by way of a set of EMG 60-RTW and EMG 81 active pickups, with the former being coil-splittable.

For more information on these new LTD Deluxe models, head over to ESP Guitars.