Exclusive Gallery: Rare Photos from Sly & The Family Stone's New Career-Spanning Box Set, 'Higher!'

On August 27, Sony Legacy will release Higher! — the first-ever career-spanning box set from Sly & The Family Stone.

To celebrate the release, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive photo gallery below. It features several rare photos of Sly with various guitars, including Fenders and Gibsons. There's even a vintage Ibanez ad for you to check out.

Higher! is a 77-track, 8LP box set that showcases Sly & The Family Stone's hits in stereo and mono. Also included are gems from Sly Stewarts' pre-Family Stone period, studio outtakes and instrumentals. The box set features 17 previously unreleased tracks in all.

The music is accompanied by a colorful and detailed 104-page, 12-inch book of rare photos, posters, picture sleeves, recording documents, vintage ads and other memorabilia, along with liner notes by Jeff Kaliss (author of Sly's only authorized biography), track-by-track annotations and a detailed timeline of Sly & The Family Stone's career.

For more about Higher!, and to order, head here.