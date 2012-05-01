Exodus to Be Joined By Former Guitarist Rick Hunolt on Upcoming Tour Dates

Given the recent news that guitarist Gary Holt will once again be joining Slayer on the road this summer, it's fair to ask what will become of Exodus' touring plans in the meantime.

Fittingly, the band have recruited former guitarist Rick Hunolt to fill Holt's shoes for the band's live dates this year. Hunolt was a full member of the band — half of the famed "H-Team" — from 1985 through 2005.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m nervous, I’m psyched," said Hunolt, "all the emotions wrapped up into one! It’s been years and I’ve been practicing hard. I CAN’T WAIT! I’m gonna rip it up!!!”

Hunolt was instrumental in writing some of the band's biggest songs, including “Deliver Us To Evil” and "A Lesson In Violence."

Following his departure in 2005, Hunolt was replaced by Heathen guitarist Lee Altus.

You can find Exodus' complete European tour itinerary below, with more shows to be announced in the near future.

Exodus 2012 Tour Dates