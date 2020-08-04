Feast your eyes on the flower-powerful Fender Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster

Fender has unveiled the Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster, the first signature electric guitar model from the pop singer-songwriter, finished in a striking floral design recreated by one of his fans.

Based on the short-scale entry-level Musicmaster model, the 24-inch scale guitar features an alder body, “C”-shaped maple neck, a maple fingerboard with a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, and a six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge.

Pickups are a Tex-Mex Stratocaster single-coil at the bridge and a Player Series humbucker at the neck, with a push-pull tone control for coil splitting.

(Image credit: Fender)

And let's not forget about the eye-catching finish, with the floral design-covered body complemented by a three-ply “prairie grass” graphic pickguard, as well as a custom neckplate adorned with the Mendes Foundation’s “Solar Burst” icon.

The limited-edition guitar is a collaboration with Fender to support the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which engages in philanthropic endeavors and “seeks to inspire Shawn’s audience to learn about causes they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back.”

"I am so excited to release this guitar collaboration between Fender and the Shawn Mendes Foundation,” Mendes said.

“I hope it inspires some of my fans to pick up and learn guitar for the first time, and give back while doing so."

The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster is available for $749.99.

For more information, head to Fender.