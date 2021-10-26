Fender unveils limited-edition USA Pure Vintage ‘65 pickup-loaded Player Series Jazzmasters

Fender has bolstered its lineup of offset offerings with the release of new-and-improved limited-edition Player Series Jazzmasters.

Based on the blueprint of a regular Player Jazzmaster, the big F has sought to instill a souped-up sonic variety and upgrade the Mexican-made model further by equipping its latest electric guitars with US-wired Pure Vintage ‘65 pickups.

Arriving as Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange exclusives, the models also come equipped with a palette of sleek colorways. While Andertons is offering a Black and rare Olive Green finish, CME is serving up Black, Ice Blue Metallic, Sonic Blue, Three-Color Sunburst and Shell Pink iterations.

Image 1 of 2 Andertons Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Andertons Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Olive Green (Image credit: Fender)

The latter crop of guitars will join up with CME’s recently unveiled Pacific Peach Jazzmaster, which was already ahead of the curve and treated to the electronic upgrades found on the rest of the collection.

Unlike the existing Player Jazzmasters – which feature a pair of Player Series Alnico 2 humbuckers – the new-and-improved offsets aim to tap into a far more vibrant voice by way of the Pure Vintage pickups, which are usually found on the more expensively priced American Made Jazzmasters.

Also new to the Player Series offset is an upgrade on the usual three-way switch – a four-way pickup selector that offers up series/parallel voices.

Image 1 of 5 Chicago Music Exchange Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Shell Pink (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 5 Chicago Music Exchange Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Pacific Peach (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 5 Chicago Music Exchange Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Sonic Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 5 Chicago Music Exchange Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Three-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 5 Chicago Music Exchange Fender Limited Edition Player Jazzmaster in Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

To hear the pickups in action, check out CME’s video below, which sees Elizabeth Moen, Sam Porter and Nathaniel Murphy put the limited-edition Jazzmasters under the microscope.

Aside from that, the crop of guitars are standard Player Series Jazzmasters. That means the boutique pickups are joined on the spec sheet by an alder body, a modern-C maple neck and a pau ferro fretboard, which is topped with 22 medium jumbo frets.

Other appointments include a six-saddle adjustable bridge with a vintage-style floating tremolo, as well as a 9.5” fingerboard radius, 25.5” scale length and a synthetic bone nut.

In terms of price, Chicago Music Exchange’s Olympic White, Black, Sonic Blue, Three-Color Sunburst and Pacific Peach models are available for $874, while the Ice Blue Metallic iteration is available for $849.

The Andertons models, meanwhile, are both available for £749.

To find out more, head over to Andertons or Chicago Music Exchange.