“A nod to our past catering to vintage aficionados”: Antigua acoustics are now a thing, as Fender expands the divisive finish option to its California Vintage range

The new release ushers in a whole new era for the eye-catching burst colorway, and sees Fender double down on its Antigua renaissance

Fender Antigua Acoustics
(Image credit: Fender)

The Antigua finish is undoubtedly Fender’s most opinion-splitting colorway. A 'happy accident' dating back to the 1960s, the burnt mustard burst finish famously featured on the Fender Stratocaster, but was recently extended to a host of Squier Classic Vibe electric guitars.

Now, whether you like it or not, Fender's acoustic guitars are getting the same divisive finish, with the announcement of three new-look California Vintage models that are seen by Fender as “a nod to our past” that caters to “vintage aficionados”.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.