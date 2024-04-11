Antigua is back: Fender’s divisive finish has been revived for four limited-edition Squier ’70s Classic Vibe models – including the first ever Antigua Bass VI

By Matt Parker
published

The once-derided Antigua Burst is back for a limited run, but currently only at European retailers…

Squier Classic Vibe Antigua Burst
(Image credit: Squier)

Fender’s affordable offshoot Squier has unveiled four limited-edition Classic Vibe models, finished in the firm’s love-it-or-hate-it Antigua Burst.

The new line is currently exclusive to European retailers and expected to hit shelves in the coming months (though we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a similar offering head to US shores eventually). 

Squier Classic Vibe '70s Antigua Burst Bass VI
Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Antigua Burst Bass VI(Image credit: Squier)
Squier Classic Vibe Antigua Burst
(Image credit: Squier)
Squier Classic Vibe Antigua Burst
Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Antigua Burst Telecaster Custom(Image credit: Squier)
Squier Classic Vibe Antigua Burst
Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Antigua Burst Precision Bass(Image credit: Squier)

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.