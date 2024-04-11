Antigua is back: Fender’s divisive finish has been revived for four limited-edition Squier ’70s Classic Vibe models – including the first ever Antigua Bass VI

Fender’s affordable offshoot Squier has unveiled four limited-edition Classic Vibe models, finished in the firm’s love-it-or-hate-it Antigua Burst.

The new line is currently exclusive to European retailers and expected to hit shelves in the coming months (though we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a similar offering head to US shores eventually).

All of the models are part of Squier’s acclaimed vintage-inspired Classic Vibe line and, in keeping with the Antigua Burst’s ’70s heyday, offers two electric guitars and two basses that take their cues from that era, including a Stratocaster (which closely resembles Adam Sandler’s ’79 offering), a Tele Custom, P-Bass and, most intriguingly, a Bass VI.

The latter is often pitched as a halfway house between a guitar and bass (using six bass strings in standard tuning, albeit one octave lower) and, much like the Antigua Burst itself, has seen its fortunes revived in recent years, developing something of a cult following among heavy rock and metal players (and Beatles fans).

The original Bass VI was discontinued in 1975 and the Antigua finish developed in the late-’60s, so they did coincide in the Fender lineup for some years. However, we’re not aware of any vintage VIs featuring the finish, so an Antigua Bass VI feels like a bit of a first and an unusual, if spiritually appropriate, pairing.

It also nods to perhaps the ultimate modern-day example of the Antigua Burst’s cult popularity: the Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster, another low-end offset in Antigua that has gone wild on the used market since it was discontinued in 2019.

While this new batch of Classic Vibes oozes ’70s style (or lack, thereof, depending on your tastes), when it comes to the spec sheet, you can expect more of what you’ve seen elsewhere in the series’ ’70s-like builds – namely, poplar bodies, maple necks and Fender-designed Alnico pickups.

The Classic Vibes we’ve had through – from the ’50s Strat to the ’70s Thinline Tele – have reviewed consistently well, so we’d expect similar value for money from these, with the pickups, in particular, punching well above their price point.

On the price front, the Classic Vibe Antiguas currently range from around $409 for the Strat and Tele, to approximately $418 for the P-Bass and $454 for the Bass VI.

As mentioned, these are – at present – only available to preorder from European retailers, so fingers crossed they’ll find their way across the Atlantic soon.

In the meantime, if you’d rather spend the cash on the guitar than the shipping, Fender has released a limited-edition Antigua-finished Player Series Strat as part of the Strat’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, though that will set you back $1,499.