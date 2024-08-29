“The fusion of two iconic legacies”: Fender’s Custom Shop channels Fender Japan’s most desirable designs for its latest luxury collaborative Stratocaster – which has been launched with a Bvlgari watch

Fender’s Custom Shop has continued to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Stratocaster by partnering with luxury Swiss watchmaker Bvlgari for a new limited-edition launch that channels the spirit of Fender Japan.

The Limited Edition Bvlgari Stratocaster will be joined by the Bvlgari Aluminum GMT x Fender Watch for a celebratory dual-drop to help the Big F commemorate the milestone.

Now, the watch is nice ’n’ all – it’s been designed to aesthetically match its partner electric guitar, naturally – but the guitar itself is arguably even more eye-catching, given the fact it’s not your standard Strat.

Instead, it’s got a distinctly unique vibe about it, seemingly drawing on the Aerodyne and Elemental ranges with a streamlined pickguard, downsized control layout and body-mounted single-coils.

Specifically, there are master volume and tone control knobs that have been fashioned from knurled metal, as well as a quarter-sized, one-ply parchment pickguard.

Elsewhere, there’s a mid-’50s Wide-Fade Chocolate 2-Color Sunburst finish, which has been strapped to the two-piece select ash body, and a 7.25”-9.5” compound radius rosewood fingerboard, as well as a soft V-profile quartersawn maple neck.

“The Fender Stratocaster has been at the forefront of musical progress and sonic exploration for the last 70 years, and to celebrate its anniversary, we wanted to partner with a brand with a similarly rich history in its respective field,” Fender’s Justin Norvell says of the launch.

“As enthusiasts of both horology and music, we naturally joined up with Fender for a collaboration that transcends aesthetics; it’s a celebration of heritage, design and innovation,” adds Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari. “This collaboration is the fusion of two iconic legacies.”

The whole thing absolutely screams “luxury” – which is totally expected, given the company that Fender finds itself collaborating with.

Having said that, we wouldn’t mind seeing this sort of Strat design become a more common occurrence in standard lines. The Elemental range was, after all, one of the tastiest Fender Japan releases of the last few years, but was almost entirely exclusive to Japanese markets – save a select few examples that shipped to overseas retailers.

Could this in fact be Fender’s first step towards introducing some more modern-minded, Elemental-inspired Strats to wider markets? It’s a Custom Shop launch, so it might be unlikely, but we can still dream.

As for this Bvlgari Strat, only 70 standalone guitars (at $4,525 apiece) will be made, while 140 will be available as part of an anniversary set that arrives with the watch. 1,200 watches, meanwhile, are set to be launched.

All of the above will go on sale tomorrow (August 30).

Head over to Fender Custom Shop to find out more.