“The fusion of two iconic legacies”: Fender’s Custom Shop channels Fender Japan’s most desirable designs for its latest luxury collaborative Stratocaster – which has been launched with a Bvlgari watch

By
published

The striking six-sring celebrates the Strat's 70th Anniversary with the help of Bvlgari, and takes inspiration from the Aerodyne and Elemental families

Fender Bvlgari Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender’s Custom Shop has continued to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Stratocaster by partnering with luxury Swiss watchmaker Bvlgari for a new limited-edition launch that channels the spirit of Fender Japan.

The Limited Edition Bvlgari Stratocaster will be joined by the Bvlgari Aluminum GMT x Fender Watch for a celebratory dual-drop to help the Big F commemorate the milestone.

Image 1 of 5
Fender Bvlgari Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.