Fender conjures up the extravagantly appointed Tele Mágico

Fender has released the latest electric guitar from its line-up of Parallel Universe Volume II model mashups, the distinctively spec’d Tele Mágico.

Designed in collaboration with Custom Shop Master Builder Ron Thorn, the Tele Mágico offers a fresh take on the Thinline Tele format, with a flame maple neck and swamp ash body, finished in Trans Daphne Blue or Trans Surf Green.

What sets this model apart from the rest of the Fender catalogue is its custom-designed Fender Gold Foil pickups, which promise fatter single-coil sounds than a regular Tele configuration.

In another nice touch, there’s a custom neck profile, which transitions from a V to a C-shape as you venture up the fretboard, as well as a three-saddle Tele bridge.

We should also mention the copious amount of pearloid that adorns the model: it’s all over the binding, inlays, tuning pegs, custom pickup rings and the Cabronita pickguard.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Parallel Universe Volume II Tele Mágico is available now for $2,299, including a Surf Green Parallel Universe hardcase. For more info, pay a visit to Fender.com.

This latest release follows a series of Les Paul-inspired models in the Parallel Universe Volume II line-up, including the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby and Uptown Strat.