Fender cooks up triple trouble with the Troublemaker Tele Custom Bigsby

For its third Les Paul-inspired Troublemaker Tele, Fender has tripled the trouble, as it announces the – deep breath – Parallel Universe Volume II Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby.

Decked out in a classic ‘tuxedo’ look, the TTDB, as we’re calling it, boasts a black lacquer-finished bound mahogany body decked out with gold hardware – including its namesake Bigsby tremolo and Adjusto-Matic bridge.

The TTDB further stands out from its Troublemaking brethren with a trio of Fender’s Double Tap humbuckers, which have been custom-calibrated for this model.

What’s more, those humbuckers can be split via push-push volume controls to offer access to up to eight pickup sounds.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a bound mahogany neck with 25.5"-scale, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard and pearloid inlays, as well as a custom neck plate, Certificate of Authenticity and custom color hardshell case.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Parallel Universe Volume II Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby is available now for $2,499. Head over to Fender.com for more info.

It follows the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe and similarly LP-inspired Uptown Strat in Fender’s line-up of Parallel Universe model mash-ups.