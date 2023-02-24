Fender launches drool-worthy Custom Shop Tyler Bryant signature Shell Pink Stratocaster

By Jackson Maxwell
With a "Shawbucker" at the bridge, an engraved, anodized aluminum pickguard, and, of course, that relic'd Shell Pink finish, "Pinky" is an HSS stunner

Tyler Bryant plays his Fender Custom Shop signature "Pinky" Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Tyler Bryant – frontman and electric guitar player for Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown – has joined forces with the Fender Custom Shop to create a new signature guitar, the Tyler Bryant "Pinky" Stratocaster.

Based on Bryant's own, '60s-style Shell Pink Strat, "Pinky" is a mouth-watering, aged custom build, and one of the most eye-catching signatures Fender's released in quite awhile.

You can watch the Texas native take the guitar for a spin in the demo video below.

"Pinky"'s foundation is a two-piece select alder body, and it's fitted with a '60s-style, Oval "C"-shaped maple neck sporting a 9.5" radius, 25.5" flat-laminated rosewood fretboard adorned with 21 Narrow Tall frets and Micarta White Dot inlays.

Sounds on the six-string, meanwhile, come by way of a Custom Shop Hand-Wound '60s Single-Coil Strat pickup in the neck, a Custom Shop Hand-Wound RWRP '60s Single-Coil Strat unit in the middle, and a "Shawbucker" humbucker at the bridge.

In the controls department, "Pinky" sports the usual pair of tone knobs, a master volume knob, and a five-way blade pickup switch. 

Image 1 of 2
Tyler Bryant's new Fender Custom Shop signature "Pinky" Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

As far as hardware goes, Bryant's signature Strat features a Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo, and vintage-style tuning machines adorned with the Fender logo.

Then, of course, there's that striking single-ply, anodized aluminum pickguard with engraved artwork.

Image 1 of 5
Tyler Bryant plays his new Fender Custom Shop signature "Pinky" Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

"Fender has played such an integral part of so many of the sounds that have moved me throughout my life. Partnering with the Fender Custom Shop to bring the perfect Stratocaster to life has been a complete dream come true,” Bryant said in a press release. 

“I used this guitar all over Dirty Work – the newest offering from our independent label, Rattle Shake Records – which will, of course, be released on shell pink vinyl. The guitar has been extensively put to the test in the studio and on the road and I honestly couldn’t dream up a better tool. 

"Every detail has been crafted to perfection," he went on, "from the vintage-style neck shape to the custom-wound pickups. This guitar is the embodiment of my sound and style, and I can't wait for players to experience its magic and versatility.”

The Fender Custom Shop Tyler Bryant signature "Pinky" Stratocaster comes with a deluxe hardshell case, guitar strap, and certificate of authenticity, and is available now for $5,750.

For more info on the guitar, visit the Fender Custom Shop (opens in new tab).

