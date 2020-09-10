Fender debuts dazzling Made In Japan Black Paisley Stratocaster

Fender has offered some sweet, sweet electric guitar models through its Made In Japan line recently, including its Heritage Series offerings, but this limited-edition Black Paisley Stratocaster is perhaps the most mouth-watering of this year's MIJs.

The new model puts a twist on Fender’s classic paisley-print design with a silver and black motif on a basswood body.

Other features include a maple “U”-shaped neck with a 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard, a trio of Fender USA Vintage Stratocaster single coils, six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo, vintage-style tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

The Black Paisley Strat is available now for a not-unreasonable $999. To grab one (and do it soon – it is a limited-run model, after all), head over to Fender.

In other Fender news, the company this week revealed it has sold more guitars in 2020 than any other year in its history.