“A stylish and functional way to proudly display gear”: Fender seeks to elevate the humble guitar and amp stand with new line of “gear furniture”

By Jackson Maxwell
published

No, you didn't accidentally click on IKEA's website – Fender's latest batch of accessories aims to check both the style and substance boxes

Fender's new line of "gear furniture"
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender and its sister brands have kicked off 2024 with quite a bang – unleashing an avalanche of new electric guitars and acoustic guitars, not to mention a sweet-looking pedal-switching unit.

Having left no stone unturned, however, Fender also recognized that folks will need somewhere to put that new gear, unveiling along with them some new guitar stands and guitar hangers, plus a beautiful amp stand.

“Expertly designed with durable materials, this collection provides a stylish and functional way to proudly display gear while elevating any home or studio space,” Fender says. 

“Elevating” may seem like a strong word, but each of these stands is crafted with wood, and definitely weighs in at the higher end of the price spectrum, so if you're merely looking for anything that can serve a practical storage purpose – without a care for style – this might not be the first place to look. 

Deluxe Wooden Amplifier Stand ($299)

Fender's new Deluxe Wooden Amplifier Stand

(Image credit: Fender)

Featuring a mid-century modern design, this amp stand boasts a stately walnut finish, customizable EVA foam padding, and supports up to 100 pounds of guitar amps overall – though at that point we'd suggest you seriously consider going digital.

The stand is set at a sonically friendly 15° angle, and also features a nifty drawer for onstage or studio storage.

Deluxe Wooden 3-Tier Guitar Stand ($99)

Fender's new Deluxe Wooden 3-Tier guitar stand

(Image credit: Fender)

Also graced with a mid-century modern-inspired design and walnut finish, this stand holds up to three guitars, and has been determined to be safe – after a round of tests – with standard polyurethane finishes, Fender says.

Deluxe Wooden Hanging Guitar Stand ($129)

Fender's new Deluxe Wooden Hanging Guitar Stand

(Image credit: Fender)

This stylish stand is said to fit “most” electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and boasts the same mid-century modern-inspired design and walnut finish. Also tested, successfully, for safety with standard polyurethane finishes, the stand is rounded out with scratch-resistant rubberized yoke padding.

For more on these and the company's (many) other new-for-2024 products, visit Fender.

