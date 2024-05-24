“A unique look and function”: Fender Japan has revived the cult classic Cyclone – and it might be the most desirable Fender offset of the year

Fender Japan has a track record of guitar press-stopping releases, but its latest – a revival of the cult classic Cyclone offset from the late ‘90s – is going to be extremely hard to top.

Not quite a Mustang, not quite a Duo-Sonic, the Cyclone first arrived in 1997, and was in production up until around 2006. Originally made in Mexico before a short US run, it had a poplar, rather than basswood, body, which weighed in slightly thicker than usual Mustang proportions.

Notably, it also had an unusual 24.75” scale length – an unconventional appointment for a Fender – which is the same as a Gibson Les Paul, as well as an HS configuration and vintage-style, Stratocaster tremolo bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Japan Cyclone in White Blonde (Image credit: Fender Japan) Fender Japan Cyclone in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender Japan)

The last time the Cyclone name was bandied about was back in 2020, when Squier rebooted the model as part of its Paranormal series. Such is the nature of the Paranormal range, though, those iterations weren’t wholly faithful to the original spec.

But now Fender Japan – as Fender Japan always does – has absolutely pulled it out the bag, bringing back the quirky cult classic six-string in a suite of smart colorways to boot. And we could not be happier.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Japan Cyclone in Fiesta Red (Image credit: Fender Japan) Fender Japan Cyclone in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender Japan)

We’re all usually in awe of FJ releases, but, as a team with its fair share of Japanese offset enthusiasts, the Cyclone hits differently. Not only does it look absolutely delicious, FJ has also managed to upgrade the spec sheet, making this release so much more than just a pretty instrument.

As for specifics, there are five colorways on tap – Lake Placid Blue, Fiesta Red, White Blonde, 3-Color Sunburst and Butterscotch Blonde – with each offering an alder body, modern C maple neck and a 9.5” radius fingerboard made from either rosewood or maple.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

22 medium jumbo frets, a bone nut and that aforementioned 24.75” scale length also make the cut, with tones coming via purpose-built MIJ Cyclone humbuckers and single coils.

Fender Japan Cyclone in Butterscotch Blonde (Image credit: Fender Japan)

As per the standard Mustang-style control set, there is a three-way selector switch, and master volume and tone controls.

So, on paper, it’s a pretty tidy Fender, but to look at, it’s the complete picture. Unfortunately, it’s an FJ model, so imports aside it’s going to be very, very tricky to get your hands on.

A real shame indeed, especially considering they’re rather nicely priced at 140,800 Japanese Yen – approximately $895.

Head over to Fender Japan to find out more.

It's not the first time Fender Japan has leafed through the history books to find inspiration. In the past, it has revived the International Color Series, the bonkers Fender '51, the Super-Sonic, and even the Katana bass.