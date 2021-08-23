Fender Japan is reprising the Super-Sonic shape for a new limited-edition run

Fender Japan has announced it will issue a limited-edition run of Made In Japan Super-Sonic solidbodies.

Offset, short-scale builds have continued to enjoy a resurgence in popularity and over the past decade or so Fender has been cleverly exploiting the history of its oddballs, via its Pawn Shop and Paranormal ranges.

The Super-Sonic reappeared as part of the Squier Paranormal run back in 2020, initially as a limited edition, before the instrument’s popularity dictated it move into the firm’s standard range.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Now the Big F’s Japanese wing is offering players a chance to get their hands on a model with the Fender brand on the headstock and the higher build quality associated with its Japanese factories.

Available in Olympic White, Black and Blue Sparkle, the Limited Edition Made In Japan Super-Sonic offers a combination of a basswood body, maple neck and a rosewood fretboard; plus a pair of Dragster BB humbuckers, a vintage-style Synchronized Tremolo and a three-position toggle-switch.

This in contrast to the poplar body, Indian laurel fretboard and Atomic humbuckers of the Squier edition.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Among the other high-quality components on the MIJ range, you'll also find a three-ply eggshell pickguard, chrome hardware, and, running up the neck to the headstock, 22 medium jumbo frets, a bone nut and vintage-style tuners.

The Fender Limited Edition Made In Japan Super-Sonic will retail for about ¥136,620 (approx. $1,249). As it stands, there are no plans (that we know of) for a US release .

Head to Fender Japan for more information.