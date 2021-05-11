Fender launches stunning Road Worn Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster

Fender has officially launched the latest addition to its Artist Series lineup of signature guitars – the ornate, Road Worn Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster.

Initially unveiled at NAMM earlier this year alongside the rest of Fender’s 2021 signature models, the all-new Isbell electric guitar takes a deep dive into the singer-songwriter’s affinity for the Tele and offers up a recreation of the country ace’s own prized model.

Build-wise, the stunning single-cutaway sports a Road Worn alder body with a Chocolate Sunburst colorway and ‘59-style cream double-binding, which is partnered with a mid-’60s C-shaped maple neck and a 21-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Other functional features include a 7.25” radius and synthetic bone nut, as well as a custom-modified bridge with vintage brass barrel saddles that aims to accommodate a more robust chicken-pickin' playability.

Under the hood, the axe comes equipped with a set of specially voiced Jason Isbell Telecaster single-coil pickups designed by Fender tone guru Tim Shaw, which seek to serve up “sparkling, fiery tones”.

Of his new signature model, Isbell commented, “This collaboration with Fender is huge for me. I’ve owned and played Fender guitars since I was 12 years old and I consider their instruments to be a big part of my journey.

“I wanted to create a road-worn version of my go-to Telecaster guitar because you can enjoy the instrument without worrying so much about scratching it up!

“I chose this guitar to re-create because I’ve put it to the test and it’s really proven itself,” Isbell continued. “I love the look, the sound and the playability of my custom Telecaster. It truly stays in tune and I can’t wait for guitarists to give it a try.”

Said Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products, “Jason Isbell writes and plays music for the soul of America, blending the sounds that have defined country music for decades with his unique genre-bending take on soul, blues and rock.

“We worked closely with Jason to recreate the ultimate road-worn version of his custom Telecaster for fans looking to emulate his celebrated, award-winning sound. This design is actually a combination of his favorite Tele guitars he’s played throughout the years, this one being the best yet.”

The Fender Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is available now for $1,499.

Head over to Fender or read Total Guitar's new interview with Isbell to find out more.