Fender has teamed up with Epic Games to bring two timeless instruments, the Stratocaster and the Precision Bass, to Fortnite.

The free-to-play video game is one of the most popular in the world, with over 221 million active players.

It has already teamed up with the likes of Marvel, Disney, and Stranger Things to bring instantly recognizable characters to its virtual battlefields. This latest collaboration, however, is its first with an instrument brand.

The in-game add-ons are available in the Item Shop, and can be used in Epic’s brand-new music game, Fortnite Festival. Launched in early December, the Fortnite Festival lets users play in a band with friends, or as solo acts, in a Guitar Hero-esque game.

The game features playable songs by Jimmy Eat World, Darude, and Katy Perry, but the addition of the Fender-branded virtual instruments will add an extra layer of authenticity to the action.

Fortnite’s Jam Stage takes things a step further, allowing players to create unique song mash-ups using jam loops, key selections, and tempo. It’s the perfect opportunity to make Katy Perry djent like never before.

The instruments will also be available in Fortnite's classic Battle Royale format. You could already play as Keanu Reeves’ iconic John Wick character, but now you can equip him with a Precision Bass to match the actor’s real-life love for low-end.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Virtual instruments have been part of the game for a while – indeed, its existing Opening Act guitar looks like a cross between a Strat and Vox’s APC-1 – but it's the first time licensed brands have played a part.

Over the years, Fortnite has nurtured a fruitful relationship with the music industry. In 2019, DJ Marshmello held the first ever Fortnite concert, which was exclusively available to watch within the game. Travis Scott then took the mantle a year later.

Last month the video for the song Popular, a collaboration between Madonna, The Weekend, and Playboy Carti, premiered via the game's Jam Stage viewing platform.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games says its latest partnership with Fender “further solidifies the game's commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music”.

Gamers can purchase Fender's virtual Strats in Black, Fiesta Red, and Lake Placid Blue finishes. The Precision bass, meanwhile, releases in Black, Buttercream, and Tidepool colorways.

Owning one will cost you 800 V-Bucks, the game's currency. A voucher for 1,000 V-Bucks is available via the Fortnite website for $8.99.

That makes the virtual instruments approximately $7.20 each. It's certainly cheaper than the real deal...

For more information, head to Epic Games.