“The future of players and creators, we're thrilled by the creativity and innovation they bring to the scene”: These are the 25 guitar-playing acts Fender thinks you should hear in 2024

By Matt Parker
published

Looking for fresh guitar inspiration? The Big F’s new artist program might have something for you

Zach Top, GAYLE, Jalen Ngonda and LÜCY
Fender Next 2024 artists: (L-R) Zach Top, GAYLE, Jalen Ngonda and LÜCY (Image credit: Patrick Belinson / Kristina Russo / Chris Butler / Lã Cy / Fender)

The Fender Next Class of 2024 list has landed – sharing the 25 guitar-playing artists the brand has hand-picked to support and promote over the next year. 

The final line-up has been narrowed down from a list of over 1,000 potential candidates and includes a diverse spread of genre styles and locales, albeit with a heavy bias towards the US.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.