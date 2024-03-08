Should you replace or upgrade your guitar? Fender just gave you the answer with a whopping 20% off official parts and pickups

If you want to change the sound or playing feel of your instrument but don’t want to buy a whole new guitar, modding your current instrument can provide a massive performance upgrade without spending loads of cash. To make things a little easier for you, Fender is offering a massive 20% off parts and pickups at their official shop at the moment, with new necks, pickups, and loaded pickguards to upgrade your guitar.

From now until March 17th you can grab this discount on quality official Fender parts, including a selection of their highly sought-after necks. We don’t usually see reductions on these parts so it’s a great opportunity if you’re upgrading an existing guitar or building something from scratch.

We’ve upgraded a fair few guitars in our time, so we had a look through the sale to see if we could spot those most likely to offer a significant change to your instrument. When changing parts on your guitar it's always wise to do as much research as possible before selecting an upgrade, as not all parts are like-for-like swaps.

Prewired Strat Pickguard Tex-Mex: $199.99 , $159.99

A prewired pickguard is one of the easier upgrades to make, as all you’ll need to do to install is solder the output jack and ground wires, screw it into the guitar and you’re good to go. This particular one is loaded with higher output, Tex Mex Strat single coils , perfect for adding a bit more grunt to a more vintage-voiced guitar. With a $40 discount, it’s a great way to add some extra grit to your guitar tone. Make sure to count the screw holes to see if they correspond with your guitar before you buy, and be aware that it won’t be a perfect fit on a Squier as they use different size pickguards. For any MIA, MIM, or MIJ Stratocaster there shouldn’t be any issues doing a straight swap with your existing pickguard.

P-Bass to J-Bass Conversion Neck: $399.99 , $319.99

One of the most common upgrades for bassists is to change their P-Bass neck to one from a Jazz Bass . Not only is it super easy to do, but the narrower width at the nut and taper moving down towards the body makes for a more comfortable playing experience with the lower notes, with more to grab onto when you get higher up the neck. This conversion neck has got a gigantic $80 reduction in the sale and could be just the thing to totally revamp your P-Bass’s playability. For most guitars it should just be a straight swap, just make sure to unscrew each of the bolts in the back of the neck a little bit at a time so they come out evenly. This ensures the weight of the neck doesn’t strip the holes, preventing you from putting the new neck on. Once it’s off, repeat the steps in reverse and you’re good to go!

Fender Pure Vintage 65 Strat: $199.99 , $159.99

Changing pickups can make an average instrument into something really great. If you love the way a guitar plays but don’t get on with how it sounds, then swapping the pickups might be a better option than buying something new. These Pure Vintage 65 Strat pickups have got a tempting $40 discount, perfect for those who want classic Strat tone for less. Unlike a loaded pickguard, this pickup set is likely to fit into pretty much any guitar with an SSS configuration, and will totally transform a Squier Strat from a beginner instrument into a much better sounding instrument. Changing pickups requires some knowledge of soldering and reading of wiring diagrams, but there are plenty of tutorials available online to get you pointing in the right direction.