Fender and Perri’s team up to keep walkies on brand with matching dog collar and leash sets

Fender has always prided itself in having a guitar for players of all styles, but now it's making a claim for the canine market, hooking up with Perri’s to release a line of dog collars and leashes for guitar-loving dogs of all sizes.

Made in Canada from lightweight and hardwaring polyester webbing, these Fender-branded collars and leashes are just the thing for taking the four-legged electric guitar aficionado to the dog run.

Dogs, as you know, are big fans of guitar culture, ever since fuzz pedals were first released bearing the Park brand name. And no one takes more relish in sniffing the nitro lacquer on a poo-brown vintage guitar than the family dog.

Finally, guitar brands are beginning to take notice.

“The love people have for Fender guitars and their furry friends is limitless, and now Fender enthusiasts everywhere can share their passion for music with their pets,” said Richard Bussey, Fender’s vice-president of Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing.

“These fashionable dog collars and leashes will be our first-ever Fender-licensed pet products, giving the most-important member of the band a chance to take center stage.”

The collars are available in extra small to extra large sizes. The leashes, meanwhile, are available in small, medium and large sizes, though these do depart from the typical 25.5” Fender scale length.

The small and medium leashes both measure 5 ft., with the small measuring 5/8” wide and the medium a thicker 3/4” – just the thing for keeping a boisterous miniature schnauzer like Arthur above in line. The large, meanwhile, measures 6 ft. and is a full inch wide.

Prices range from $15 to $18. For more details, head over to Perri’s Pet Products (opens in new tab).