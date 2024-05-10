“Direct, personalized one-on-one lessons with top instructors from the Fender Play roster”: Fender has announced a major expansion of its guitar learning platform – offering direct access to guitar teachers for the first time

Fender hasn’t struggled for guitar sales since 2017 – indeed, the industry enjoyed record highs across the pandemic years – but one of the guitar giant's biggest and less recognized successes in that time has been the huge growth of its learning app, Fender Play.

Now Fender has announced the most significant development for its online learning wing since its launch, in the form of Fender Play 1:1 – offering direct, one-to-one guitar lessons with the same instructors that host and develop the app’s content.

Among those involved are Nikki Stevens, Scott Goldbaum, Sydney Ellen, Taylor Gamble and Tim Hancock.

The new offering has been developed in collaboration with a third-party, coaching platform Blayze, which offers one-to-one sessions with instructors in a variety of disciplines – predominantly in the sports and motor racing worlds.

GW’s immediate response was to ponder just what a motorcycle racing coach and guitar teacher might have in common. However, it makes a certain kind of sense, given they are both teaching physical techniques via an online platform.

Regardless, Blayze’s tech has clearly impressed Fender enough to pair up and give it a go.

The platform will reportedly allow users to browse and book instructors before setting up an intro call.

The sessions themselves can then be live or asynchronous (with users uploading videos for feedback). Instructors will then work with their students to develop tailored development plans using practice materials and lessons from the Fender Play archive.

Finally, you can also ask coaches quick direct questions via a built-in messenger service.

(Image credit: Fender)

“Since launching in 2017, Fender Play has helped millions of new players learn to play guitar,” says Fender CEO Andy Mooney.

“By adding direct one-on-one instruction and coaching with Fender Play 1:1, our goal is to further support and enhance the learning experience for beginners and for players who want to advance their musical journeys.”

At the time of launch, it seems the 1:1 option is not included in the normal app subscription and will be run via Blayze’s own platform, albeit rebadged. Currently there’s an introductory price of $29 for the intro call and a choice of one live session or two on-demand (asynchronous) feedback sessions.

For more information on Fender Play 1:1, head to Blayze. And visit Fender for more information on Fender Play.