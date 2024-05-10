“Direct, personalized one-on-one lessons with top instructors from the Fender Play roster”: Fender has announced a major expansion of its guitar learning platform – offering direct access to guitar teachers for the first time

By
published

Fender has teamed up with coaching specialists Blayze to help augment its popular learning app

Fender Play 1:1
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender hasn’t struggled for guitar sales since 2017 – indeed, the industry enjoyed record highs across the pandemic years – but one of the guitar giant's biggest and less recognized successes in that time has been the huge growth of its learning app, Fender Play.

Now Fender has announced the most significant development for its online learning wing since its launch, in the form of Fender Play 1:1 – offering direct, one-to-one guitar lessons with the same instructors that host and develop the app’s content.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.