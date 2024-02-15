Fender's Presidents’ Day sale sneak peek has a massive $399 off an awesome limited edition Player Strat plus an exclusive Wrangler guitar strap offer

We're expecting the Presidents' Day weekend to be huge for guitar sales and Fender has jumped the gun over at their official store, offering guitarists an appetizer of what’s to come when the full sale launches. For now, you can get up to 30% off a small selection of instruments, including two Player Strats and two Squier Strats with some significant discounts, as well as an exclusive offer on Fender x Wrangler guitar straps .

Fender Presidents’ Day early sale: Up to 30% off

There are only some select offerings available at the minute, but they’re well worth a look thanks to some hefty discounts. If you’re in the market for a beginner or mid-range Strat , then one of the guitars on offer here may well tempt you into parting with your cash. Make sure to keep an eye out for more deals landing soon.

Fender x Wrangler: 40% off guitar straps

With this exclusive offer, you can get a huge discount on a brand-new guitar strap. Crafted from actual denim they’re very different to your average nylon guitar strap, offering something totally unique. To get your discount, just add one of the Fender x Wrangler straps to your cart and use the code wrangler40 when you check out.

Fender’s Player Strat is one of the most popular guitars in the world thanks to its combination of full-Fender quality and accessible price point. There are two limited edition models in the sale, and the Player Plus Stratocaster HSS caught our eye with a massive 30% reduction, saving you $399 versus the regular price . With a Shawbucker and two Pure Vintage 65 single coils , it’s a super versatile guitar, and we love that it’s got Fender’s locking tuners for added stability when using the tremolo.

If you’re looking for a beginner guitar, the Fender Bullet Stratocaster HSS HT has a tasty $40 discount in the sale . Already phenomenal value for money, the hardtail bridge gives it much more stability and sustain versus a tremolo-equipped guitar which is great for beginners. The pickup configuration will also make it nice and versatile, great whether they want to play rock, metal, blues, jazz, or anything else.

