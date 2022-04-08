Fender enters the pedalboard market with the Professional Pedal Board

Fender has bolstered its catalog of electric guitar and effects pedal accessories with its first-ever pedalboard, the aptly named Professional Pedal Board.

Fender’s first foray into the ‘board market is a pretty sleek-looking unit, which features a precision-machined, anodized aluminum chassis and a universal mounting bracket that promises to accommodate all popular pedalboard power supplies.

As pedalboards go, it’s pretty straightforward, though has the added bonus of a cable management system made up of rear-facing metal loops built into the ‘board’s undercarriage.

It aims to provide an effective solution to any unruly cable-related problems you may have, and kindly arrives with an assortment of zip ties and cable clips for extra efficiency. Hook-and-loop mounting tape is also included with the unit.

Fender’s Professional Pedal Board is available in three sizes – small, medium and large – which aim to accommodate smaller travel-minded setups and larger gigging rigs. The small and medium measure in at 18” and 24” wide, respectively, while the large boasts a width of 32”.

Perhaps just as exciting as the ‘board itself, though, is the none-more-Fender tweed hardcase that can be purchased separately to house your pedals.

Available in a trio of coinciding sizes, the tweed case is effectively a downsized guitar case, featuring plush “red poodle” interior lining and securing straps that let you access a “Play-In” option.

Price-wise, the ‘boards weigh in at $169, $219 and $269, respectively, depending on the size you opt for, while the relevant cases can be bought for $199, $249 and $299.

Each pedalboard arrives with a soft carry case, so the hardcase is extra. But, boy, is it a purdy extra.

For more information, head over to Fender (opens in new tab).