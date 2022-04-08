Fender enters the pedalboard market with the Professional Pedal Board

A plush, none-more-Fender Tweed Hard Case is also available, featuring plush "red poodle" interior lining

Fender Professional Pedal Board
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has bolstered its catalog of electric guitar and effects pedal accessories with its first-ever pedalboard, the aptly named Professional Pedal Board.

Fender’s first foray into the ‘board market is a pretty sleek-looking unit, which features a precision-machined, anodized aluminum chassis and a universal mounting bracket that promises to accommodate all popular pedalboard power supplies.

As pedalboards go, it’s pretty straightforward, though has the added bonus of a cable management system made up of rear-facing metal loops built into the ‘board’s undercarriage.

It aims to provide an effective solution to any unruly cable-related problems you may have, and kindly arrives with an assortment of zip ties and cable clips for extra efficiency. Hook-and-loop mounting tape is also included with the unit.

Fender Professional Pedal Board

Fender Professional Pedal Board

Fender Professional Pedal Board

Fender Professional Pedal Board

Fender Professional Pedal Board

Fender’s Professional Pedal Board is available in three sizes – small, medium and large – which aim to accommodate smaller travel-minded setups and larger gigging rigs. The small and medium measure in at 18” and 24” wide, respectively, while the large boasts a width of 32”.

Perhaps just as exciting as the ‘board itself, though, is the none-more-Fender tweed hardcase that can be purchased separately to house your pedals.

Available in a trio of coinciding sizes, the tweed case is effectively a downsized guitar case, featuring plush “red poodle” interior lining and securing straps that let you access a “Play-In” option.

Price-wise, the ‘boards weigh in at $169, $219 and $269, respectively, depending on the size you opt for, while the relevant cases can be bought for $199, $249 and $299.

Each pedalboard arrives with a soft carry case, so the hardcase is extra. But, boy, is it a purdy extra.

For more information, head over to Fender (opens in new tab).

Fender Professional Pedal Board Tweed Case

Fender Professional Pedal Board Tweed Case

