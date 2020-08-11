Fender recreates Brent Mason's heavily modified triple-pickup Tele as the Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster

Fender has announced a slew of new models recently, including the 70th Anniversary Esquire and the Road Worn Vintera range of electric guitars.

But we’re particularly jazzed about the new Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster, which recreates the famed Nashville session man’s – Mason is regarded as one of the most recorded players of all time, with more than 1,000 albums to his name – heavily-modified late ‘60s Tele.

The guitar is also offered in a limited-edition Custom Shop version, featuring a range of custom appointments and a build recreated in exacting detail by Master Builder Kyle McMillin.

Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

The Brent Mason Telecaster recreates the guitar Mason discovered in a Nashville guitar shop in the early 1980s – a ‘67/’68 model that had been stripped of its original finish and re-sprayed in gray auto primer. Mason then went on to outfit the Tele with new pickups and controls and a Glaser B-Bender system.

In addition to the Glaser Bender, the Stories Collection Tele features a Seymour Duncan mini-hum in the neck position, Hot Stack in the middle and Vintage Stack in the bridge, custom switching and wiring (including a middle pickup volume knob), a Primer Gray satin lacquer finish, locking Sperzel tuners and Dunlop locking strap buttons.

The Custom Shop version, meanwhile, includes a two-piece offset seam ash body, quartersawn maple neck, custom six-saddle Tele bridge with a modified plate and saddles for the Glaser B-Bender, a custom Heavy Relic finish and more.

Custom Shop Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

“My main – and most loved – guitar for over 35 years has been my 1967 Fender Telecaster, so it feels great to see the Fender Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster come to life,” Mason said.

“I have lost count of the number of hit songs the guitar has featured on over the years, alongside the likes of Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Toby Keith…there are hundreds. It has some brilliant features – my favorite of which is the middle pickup with an extra volume control knob – and I can’t wait to see what the guitar can do in the hands of other players around the world.”

The Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster is offered for $2,499.99, while the Custom Shop Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster is available for $12,500.

For more information, head to Fender.