Fender releases Road Worn Vintera models

When Fender replaced the made-in-Mexico Classic Series with the Vintera electric guitar line-up in June last year, it brought with it a host of new finishes and upgraded specs, but one thing was missing: those oh-so-hotly debated relic'd Road Worn finishes.

At the time, the California guitar giant hinted they would return, and for 2020, it has delivered, with four new models boasting distressed aesthetics.

The Vintera Road Worn series is now available, and includes the ’50s Stratocaster, ’50s Telecaster, ’60s Stratocaster and ’70s Telecaster Deluxe.

Each guitar clocks in at $1,099, and comes in two hand-distressed finishes. Otherwise, the spec remains the same as the original, non-relic’d Vintera models.

For more details on each model - including those all-important colors - read on...

Fender Vintera Road Worn ’50s Stratocaster - $1,099

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

‘50s Strat single-coil pickups (bridge, neck)

Thick “Soft V”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons

5-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Surf Green and Fiesta Red finishes

Fender Vintera Road Worn ’50s Telecaster - $,1099

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

Vintage-Style ‘50s Single-Coil Hot Tele

Thick ‘50s “U”-shaped neck

7.25”- radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons

3-Saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele(r) bridge with brass barrel saddles

3-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Lake Placid Blue and Vintage Blonde finishes

Fender Vintera Road Worn ’60s Stratocaster - $1,099

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

‘60s Hot Strat single-coil pickups (bridge, middle, neck)

Mid-‘60s “C”-shaped neck

7.25”- radius Pau ferro fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons

5-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Lake Placid Blue and Firemist Gold finishes

Fender Vintera Road Worn ’70s Telecaster Deluxe - $1,099

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)