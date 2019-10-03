Fender releases limited-edition American Acoustasonic Telecaster with Ziricote top

After announcing new tonewood iterations of the buzz-worthy Acoustasonic back in July, Fender has now released the American Acoustasonic Telecaster Ziricote.

The new limited edition hybrid acoustic and electric model boasts a Ziricote top and black limba back, sides and neck.

There’s also a modern deep-C profile neck, an ebony fingerboard and ebony tuning machines.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

Otherwise, the Tele Ziricote incorporates all of the Acoustasonic’s impressive features and technology, including a fully hollow Tele body with an integrated forearm contour, the company’s Stringed Instrument Resonance System (which aims to deliver “a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics), a Fender- and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine that delivers 10 different body style and tone wood combinations and a Mod Knob that selects and blends voices, among other features.

The American Acoustasonic Telecaster Ziricote is available now for $3,299.

For more information, head over to Fender.