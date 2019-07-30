Fender Releases Three New Tonewood Offerings for American Acoustasonic Tele

Acoustasonic Koa (Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

Fender has announced the release of the American Acoustasonic Telecaster hybrid acoustic/electric guitar in three new exotic tonewood iterations—koa, ziracote and cocobolo.

In addition to bodies constructed of the three respective tonewoods, the new guitars boast the same specs as the original Acoustasonic—a fully hollow Tele body featuring an integrated forearm contour, the company’s Stringed Instrument Resonance System, a Fender- and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine that delivers 10 different body style and tone wood combinations and a Mod Knob that selects and blends voices, among other features.

Acoustasonic Ziricote (Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The American Acoustasonic Telecaster Cocobolo and Ziricote are available for $3,299.99 each, while the Acoustasonic Koa is offered for $3,999.99.

For more information, head to Fender.