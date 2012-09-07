Fender Releases Machete Head and Cabs and Super-Sonic 22 Head

Fender has introduced the Machete 50 Head, Machete 112 Enclosure, Machete 412 Enclosure and the Super-Sonic 22 Head.

Decked out in black vinyl covering with inlaid white piping and gray vinyl “steering wheel grip” accents, the Machete 50 is a high-gain 50-watt tube head. It features two channels (both gain, volume, low, mid, high, and notch); pull gain knob to adjust channel one’s preamp gain level; pull volume knob out to select the “channel one boost” channel for an extra boost of preamp gain; notch control that lets you adjust the channel one mid-frequency attenuation for a variety of American and British tonal flavors; built-in reverb that adjusts the reverb level for both channels; adjustable damping control for loose or tight speaker response; power amp mute switch for silent recording; XLR line output with cabinet emulation selector switch; and MIDI in for use with MIDI controllers.

The Machete 112 and 412 Enclosures are professional-grade closed-back cabs with a single 12” Celestion Vintage 30 speaker and resonantly rock-solid birch-ply construction with distinctive black vinyl covering, inlaid white piping, Black Silver Strand grille cloth, chrome corners and convenient pop-out casters.

Super-Sonic amplifiers are powerful tools that let guitarists create glorious Fender clean and overdriven tones and expressive modern high-gain distortion all in one no-nonsense amp. The Super-Sonic 22 Head offers the exact same features as the ever-popular combo version, which is based on the classic Deluxe Reverb power amp design.

This medium-powered head mates to perfection with the Super-Sonic 212 cab or other quality 8-ohm speaker cabinets. It is available in classic Black/Silver or vintage-style 1961 Blonde/Oxblood versions, and both feature ivory radio knobs and flowing 1960s script logo.

For more information, visit www.fender.com.