Fender revives the iconic Electric XII 12-string for new Alternate Reality model

Fender has officially rereleased the Electric XII 12-string electric guitar as part of its Alternate Reality series.

This new version stays true to the 1965 original with dual split-coil pickups, 12-string hardtail bridge (with individual saddles) and a three-way pickup selector.

There’s also a Modern C-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius pau ferro fingerboard and 22 medium-jumbo frets, as well as an alder body, available in Lake Placid Blue, Olympic White and 3-Color Sunburst finishes.

You can check out Eugene Edwards (guitarist for Dwight Yokam) put the guitar through its paces above. Jangle ahoy!

The Electric XII is available now for $999, including deluxe gigbag. See Fender for more.