Guitar Center reveals Seymour Duncan-loaded Fender Player models in exclusive Daytona Blue finish - meet the Saturday Night Special Tele, Strat and P-Bass

It's no secret that here at Guitar World, we absolutely love the Fender Player Series. These affordable and highly versatile guitars offer players superb value for money and more than deliver that iconic Fender sound we all crave. Now, while the Player Series does come in a variety of finish options, we still get excited when a new exclusive colorway drops.

Guitar Center has just launched the Fender Player Saturday Night Specials, which sees the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Precision Bass get a rich dark blue makeover and custom-wound Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups.

The mesmerizing Daytona Blue of the finish is a direct homage to the muscle cars of the 1960s, a period that holds a special place in the hearts of many guitar enthusiasts. This, coupled with the high-quality Seymour Duncan pickups, ensures these guitars not only look great but also sound phenomenal.

(Image credit: Fender)

Guitar Center is currently running their annual Guitar-A-Thon sale, which in addition to hundreds being slashed off big-name brands such as Martin, Taylor, MXR, and Yamaha, there's also an impressive $100 off all Saturday Night Special Fenders.

So, if you like what you see, now is definitely the time to snap one up as these limited edition models won't be around forever – and certainly not at this price.

Of course, it's not just Fenders on offer. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find a generous $200 off the stunning Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds.

For those who like things a little heavier, the Schecter C-1 Platinum in gorgeous Satin Purple Burst is the guitar for you. Loaded with EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is built to riff, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better metal guitar for under $499.

