Guitar Center reveals Seymour Duncan-loaded Fender Player models in exclusive Daytona Blue finish - meet the Saturday Night Special Tele, Strat and P-Bass

By Daryl Robertson
published

Featuring a striking Daytona Blue finish and Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups these limited edition Players sound as good as they look

Fender Player Saturday Night Special
(Image credit: Fender)

It's no secret that here at Guitar World, we absolutely love the Fender Player Series. These affordable and highly versatile guitars offer players superb value for money and more than deliver that iconic Fender sound we all crave. Now, while the Player Series does come in a variety of finish options, we still get excited when a new exclusive colorway drops. 

Guitar Center has just launched the Fender Player Saturday Night Specials, which sees the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Precision Bass get a rich dark blue makeover and custom-wound Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups. 

Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.


During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.


In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 


I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland. 