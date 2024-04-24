Guitar Center reveals Seymour Duncan-loaded Fender Player models in exclusive Daytona Blue finish - meet the Saturday Night Special Tele, Strat and P-Bass

Featuring a striking Daytona Blue finish and Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups these limited edition Players sound as good as they look
(Image credit: Fender)
It's no secret that here at Guitar World, we absolutely love the Fender Player Series. These affordable and highly versatile guitars offer players superb value for money and more than deliver that iconic Fender sound we all crave. Now, while the Player Series does come in a variety of finish options, we still get excited when a new exclusive colorway drops.
The mesmerizing Daytona Blue of the finish is a direct homage to the muscle cars of the 1960s, a period that holds a special place in the hearts of many guitar enthusiasts. This, coupled with the high-quality Seymour Duncan pickups, ensures these guitars not only look great but also sound phenomenal.
So, if you like what you see, now is definitely the time to snap one up as these limited edition models won't be around forever – and certainly not at this price.
Of course, it's not just Fenders on offer. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find a generous $200 off the stunning Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds.
For those who like things a little heavier, the Schecter C-1 Platinum in gorgeous Satin Purple Burst is the guitar for you. Loaded with EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is built to riff, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better metal guitar for under $499.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 30% off Until 1 May, massive savings are available on a wide range of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, tube amps, effects, and accessories. Whatever you're looking for, the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale has something for you.
As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.
During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.
In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.