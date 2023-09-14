“The perfect blend of tradition and innovation”: Fender releases all-new Suona Collection of Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass models

Fender has officially launched the Suona Collection – an eye-catching assortment of Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazz Bass models.
According to Fender, these limited-edition electric guitars are said to represent the “the perfect blend of tradition and innovation”, and while that might be a tad much, there's no denying Fender's catalog has been crying out for a set of Thinlines of this caliber for quite some time.
As for the models themselves, they're all united by the presence of a single f-hole on the upper bout – as well as an elegant Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish and color-matched headstocks – which add a certain Eric Johnson flair.
Each of the US-made semi-hollow models features a C-profile roasted maple neck, inlay-less, 7.25”-9.5” compound radius ebony fingerboard, black pickguard, and classy gold Fender logo on the headstock.
Aside from these universal features, the Suona models all bring to the table their own unique take on their respective templates. For the Strat, that means a double-cut ash body is paired with a bound Italian spruce top, which in turn houses neck and middle Custom ‘69 single-coils and a specially designed Suona bridge pickup.
The hardware and control circuit is an orthodox Strat affair – a master volume knob is situated next to two tone pots, with a five-position blade switch responsible for navigating the single coils.
The Telecaster is familiar, retaining the ash body and Italian spruce top, though drafting in some standard Tele-specific specs. These include Custom Shop Twisted Tele and Suona Tele pickups, which line up alongside a vintage-style three-saddle bridge.
Other appointments worth mentioning include a control circuit comprising master volume and tone knobs, a three-way switch, and vintage-style tuners.
For low-end lovers, the Suona Jazz Bass pairs custom-designed, erm, Suona Jazz Bass pickups with a HiMass Vintage bridge in an effort to promote “sustain, resonance and punch.”
Again, a semi-hollow ash body is affixed to an Italian spruce top – just to really hammer home how elegant these Suona models are – while tones are tweaked via two volume knobs and one tone control.
The Big F's most elegant offerings of 2023? Quite possibly.
The Suona Stratocaster and Telecaster both weigh in at $2,999, while the Suona Jazz Bass is slightly more expensive at $3,099. All three models are available now.
Visit Fender to find out more about the Suona series.