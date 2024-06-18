“It’s a dream. I just wanted to be able to play the guitar, nevermind have a signature model”: Fender launches the Susan Tedeschi Telecaster – finally bringing a much-requested signature guitar to life

Tedeschi's first-ever signature Fender is based on her uniquely finished 1993 American Standard Tele, which can be seen on the cover of her Just Won't Burn record

Fender has honored Susan Tedeschi with her first-ever signature Telecaster – finally making one of the most highly demanded and requested signature guitars of recent years a reality.

That Tedeschi hasn’t already got a signature Fender to her name may come as a surprise to many, given the fact the Tedeschi Trucks titan has used a variety of Stratocasters and Telecasters across her career to cement her status as a blues and American roots icon.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.