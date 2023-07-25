Fender officially reissues Tom DeLonge’s in-demand signature Stratocaster – and it comes in four classic finishes

After weeks of keen anticipation and speculation, Fender has finally brought back Tom DeLonge’s cult classic Stratocaster signature – which has been revived in four gorgeous colorways.

Fans first caught wind of a potential return for the heralded single-humbucker Strat earlier this month, when the Blink-182 guitarist posted a series of snaps that all but confirmed the guitar was on its way.

Such rumors were finally put to bed yesterday (July 24), when Fender officially announced a limited-edition run of DeLonge’s no-nonsense workhorse signature guitar.

And, while Fender divulged it would arrive with a neat neck back plate to differentiate it from the original iteration, it didn’t mention four colorways would also be available: Daphne Blue, Sea Foam Green, Black and the Jeff Beck-pioneered Graffiti Yellow.

Image 1 of 4 Limited Edition Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green (Image credit: Fender) Limited Edition Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster in Daphne Blue (Image credit: Fender) Limited Edition Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster in Black (Image credit: Fender) Limited Edition Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster in Graffiti Yellow (Image credit: Fender)

As we had already speculated, DeLonge’s latest signature Strat stays true to its original blueprint, utilizing a lone Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker – wired to a sole volume control, naturally – for tones.

It’s also worth noting the volume pot also offers a treble bleed circuit, which aims to preserve the guitar’s natural high-end, while delivering edge-of-breakup tones.

Other returning DeLonge quirks include the oversized ‘70s-style headstock, pearloid pickguard and hardtail bridge, with the previously mentioned customized neck plate flashing some neat alien-themed artwork.

A deeper dive into the specs unearths a C-profile maple neck, as well as a 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard, which in turn accommodates medium jumbo frets. Other appointments include vintage-style tuners.

“I try to write music that is accessible and easy to play and enjoy, so that people can come along for the ride,” DeLonge reflected. “This simplicity really inspired this new signature Stratocaster. It just has one knob and one pickup, which just makes it easy to turn it up, play and sound great, especially important when you’re in front of a crowd and already have plenty to think about.

“On top of that, the bright colors give it a timeless, California feel that stands out on any stage,” he went on. “Together with Fender, a brand that is deeply rooted in my musical identity, we’ve created something that really stands the test of time – like I strive to do with my music.”

Since the original DeLonge Strat got discontinued back in 2004, prices for the sought-after six-string have steadily increased over the years, with some used models going for upwards of $2,000.

This limited-edition re-run, meanwhile, is more affordable, weighing in at $1,299.

Accompanying the single pup Strat is a DeLonge-themed accessories capsule, which comprises To The Stars-themed strap, guitar cable and guitar picks. These are available for $32, up to $34 and $8, respectively.

Head over to Fender to find out more.