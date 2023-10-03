The guitar cab your amp modeler has been waiting for? Fender’s first FRFR Tone Master cabinets are here – and they look stunning

Fender is on something of a hot streak right now, having just today (October 3) expanded its Tone Master family of digital amps to include the Tone Master Pro – the company’s first-ever fully fledged amp modeling multi-effects pedal.

Well, that game-changing stompbox isn’t alone, and has been joined by another first for Fender: two all-new Tone Master FRFR cabinets.

FRFR speakers – which is short for Full Range, Flat Response – work to eradicate the tonal characteristics that are introduced by the speakers of regular cabs, and instead seek to let the nuances of digital amp, cab and effects models shine through without compromise.

As was the case with the Tone Master Pro, Fender has attached some fairly ambitious claims to its two Full Range Flat Response cabs, labeling both units as “the ideal solution for players who use modelers at home or on stage”.

Not only that, the cabs promise to be the perfect partners for all digital guitar amp modelers and profilers, and, as per Fender's words, “deliver clear and accurate sound reproduction and perfectly replicate every detail of the amp and effect models.”

The Tone Master FR-10 and FR-12 are, as the names imply, equipped with either a 10” or 12” Special Design speaker, but aside from the speaker differences, both cabs otherwise share a spec sheet.

That means the FR-10 and FR-12 both have two-way active speakers, a 1,000 watt Class-D power amp for generous headroom, a 1” Wide Dispersion High Frequency Driver, and an onboard three-band active EQ with High Frequency Cut Control.

In keeping with the rest of the Tone Master range, both FR speakers flash a traditional Fender aesthetic, composed from a lightweight plywood enclosure, with integrated tilt-back legs and a fancy jewel light to boot.

They look the part, they promise to sound the part, and they weigh the part, too. Since modeler loyalists are all about transportable, downsized rigs, the Tone Master FR cabs look to provide this convenience by weighing in at under 28 lbs a piece.

Specifically, the FR-10 is 25.6 lbs (12.5kg), and the FR-12 is 27.6 lbs (11.6kg).

It’s a significant day for Fender, what with the release of both these FR speakers and the Tone Master Pro. A clear precedent has certainly been set for the company’s digital future, and Fender’s commitment to the technological advancement of its product line through the Tone Master medium has been reaffirmed. All we’re saying is, expect dual-speaker FRFR cabs in the future…

Price-wise, the FR-10 and FR-12 are available now for $499 and $549, respectively.

