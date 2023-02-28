Fender teams up with Mastodon's Troy Sanders for well-spec'd Silverburst signature P-Bass

Fender has joined forces with Mastodon's Troy Sanders to create a new signature Precision bass guitar.

The swanky Silverburst bass is loaded with unique visual and sonic appointments – among them a custom-voiced preamp, Tim Shaw-designed custom pickups, and a small handful of Sanders/Mastodon-themed graphics.

You can watch Sanders take it for a spin below.

For starters, the four-string features an alder body with a 34", custom ‘70s P-Bass "C"-shaped maple neck that sports a 9.5" radius slab rosewood fretboard adorned with 20 Medium Jumbo frets, White Pearloid Block inlays, and a synthetic bone nut.

Sonically, the four-string is outfitted with a pair of Tim Shaw-designed custom pickups – a Troy Sanders Single-Coil Jazz Bass pickup at the bridge, and a Troy Sanders Split-Coil P-Bass unit in the middle. Sounds can be tweaked by a master volume knob, a pan pot pickup selector, and a custom-voiced active preamp armed with treble and bass controls. The bass also features an active/passive toggle switch.

Hardware-wise, the Sanders P-Bass boasts a four-saddle HiMass Vintage bridge and standard open-gear tuning machines. Custom appointments include a Mastodon “Remission” logo on the neck plate, an “Emperor of Sand” 12th fret inlay and Sanders' own signature decal on the back of the headstock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“The Troy Sanders Precision Bass is beyond anything I could've ever imagined – I am humbled and grounded every time I see it,” Sanders said in a statement. “Fun fact, the Silverburst color scheme became my favorite as both Mastodon guitarists have been rocking them since day one. During our formative years, their idea was for me to get one also so we could be in Silverburst unison on stage.

"My favorite feature is the worker bee icon on the back neck plate – which is inspired by Mastodon's Remission album because it symbolizes our work ethic and dedication. I can’t wait for players globally to get their hands on this P-Bass and shred!”

The Fender Troy Sanders Precision Bass comes with a deluxe gig bag, and is available now for $1,499.

For more info on the instrument, visit Fender (opens in new tab).