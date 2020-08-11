Trending

Fender unveils affordable new California Traditional acoustic range

By

Fresh line-up sports all-solid construction, slim-taper necks and specially voiced Fender- and Fishman-designed preamp systems

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has expanded its California Series of acoustic guitars with new California Traditional models, designed to “embody the relaxed feeling of Southern California.” 

The range includes nine models: the dreadnought-sized Redondo Classic, Special and Player, the single-cut Newporter Classic, Special and Player and the short-scale Malibu Classic, Special and Player.

The guitars feature solid spruce tops and solid mahogany backs and sides with natural rosettes, bindings and pickguards. 

There are also slim-taper mahogany necks and pau ferro fingerboards (walnut on the Player models), as well as Fender- and Fishman-designed preamp systems voiced specifically for each guitar.

Image 1 of 9

Redondo Classic

Redondo Classic (Image credit: Fender)
Image 2 of 9

Newporter Classic

Newporter Classic (Image credit: Fender)
Image 3 of 9

Malibu Classic

Malibu Classic (Image credit: Fender)
Image 4 of 9

Redondo Player in Jetty Black

Redondo Player in Jetty Black (Image credit: Fender)
Image 5 of 9

Newporter Player in Olive Satin

Newporter Player in Olive Satin (Image credit: Fender)
Image 6 of 9

Malibu Player in Aqua Splash

Malibu Player in Aqua Splash (Image credit: Fender)
Image 7 of 9

Redondo Special

Redondo Special (Image credit: Fender)
Image 8 of 9

Newporter Special

Newporter Special (Image credit: Fender)
Image 9 of 9

Malibu Special

Malibu Special (Image credit: Fender)

New features include a six-in-line tilt-back headstock for increased sustain, as well as solid mahogany construction on the Special models.

Additionally, the Player guitars are offered in a variety of striking finishes, including Champagne, Ice Blue Satin, Aqua Splash, Olive Satin, Jetty Black and more.

The California Traditional Classic guitars are offered for $799.99, the all-mahogany Special models for $729.99 and the Player guitars for $429.99.

For more information, head to Fender.