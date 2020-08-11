Fender unveils affordable new California Traditional acoustic range

Fender has expanded its California Series of acoustic guitars with new California Traditional models, designed to “embody the relaxed feeling of Southern California.”

The range includes nine models: the dreadnought-sized Redondo Classic, Special and Player, the single-cut Newporter Classic, Special and Player and the short-scale Malibu Classic, Special and Player.

The guitars feature solid spruce tops and solid mahogany backs and sides with natural rosettes, bindings and pickguards.

There are also slim-taper mahogany necks and pau ferro fingerboards (walnut on the Player models), as well as Fender- and Fishman-designed preamp systems voiced specifically for each guitar.

Image 1 of 9 Redondo Classic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 9 Newporter Classic (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 9 Malibu Classic (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 9 Redondo Player in Jetty Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 9 Newporter Player in Olive Satin (Image credit: Fender) Image 6 of 9 Malibu Player in Aqua Splash (Image credit: Fender) Image 7 of 9 Redondo Special (Image credit: Fender) Image 8 of 9 Newporter Special (Image credit: Fender) Image 9 of 9 Malibu Special (Image credit: Fender)

New features include a six-in-line tilt-back headstock for increased sustain, as well as solid mahogany construction on the Special models.

Additionally, the Player guitars are offered in a variety of striking finishes, including Champagne, Ice Blue Satin, Aqua Splash, Olive Satin, Jetty Black and more.

The California Traditional Classic guitars are offered for $799.99, the all-mahogany Special models for $729.99 and the Player guitars for $429.99.

For more information, head to Fender.