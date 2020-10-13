Fender unveils all-new flagship American Professional II Series

Rumors of a sequel to Fender’s American Professional Series – which first launched in 2017 – have been circulating as far back as August, and now that day has finally arrived: meet the American Professional II Series.

As the name suggests, the American Professional II line-up is an evolution of the series rather than a revolution, with new features designed with input from Fender’s artist roster.

Chief among the new specs are the addition of push-push tone knobs, which switch in an additional voice on each model.

The Strat, for example, adds the neck pickup to any position (as per the American Performer series), while the same switch on the Tele runs its pickups in series. These models use new V-Mod II single-coil pickups, which promise increased articulation while retaining chime.

Humbucker models, meanwhile, utilize Fender’s smart Double Tap format – which retains volume when coil-splitting via the push-push tone knob – but upgraded to V-Mod II specs.

Playability tweaks include deep C neck profiles with ‘Super-Natural’ satin finishes and rolled fingerboard edges, the return of sculpted neck heels, as well as the addition of staggered tuners.

And, as Fender hinted to GW earlier this year, roasted pine has replaced ash as a body wood option on several models in the line-up – alder, of course, returns as an option for the entire series.

There are a number of model-specific bridge/tremolo adjustments, too: an upgraded two-point Strat tremolo with cold-rolled steel block; top-load/string-through Tele bridges; and an intriguing new ‘Panorama’ Jazzmaster tremolo system, which promises Strat-style dives as well as classic Jazz wobble.

On that note, the Jazzmaster is perhaps the most electrically enticing of the new line-up, with the addition of a tappable bridge pickup for more vintage or modern tonalities, while the rhythm circuit now puts both pickups in series for a higher-output tone.

Oh, and, of course, there are those new finishes, some of which are model-specific: Miami Blue; black-gives-way-to-blue Dark Knight; 3-Color Burst; Silverburst-esque Mercury; and Mystic Surf Green.

Models in the line-up include the Stratocaster, Stratocaster HSS, Telecaster, Telecaster Deluxe, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, Precision Bass V, Jazz Bass, Jazz Bass V and Jazz Bass Fretless, and each one includes a deluxe molded-style case.

Lefties shouldn’t panic, by the way: American Professional II Left-Handed Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models are set to launch in early 2021, which is also the estimated arrival of the range’s five-string and fretless basses.

For a closer look at the specs for each model – and those fresh colors – scroll on down, and visit Fender for even more info.

Fender American Professional II Stratocaster – $1,499.99 - $1,599.99

Deep “C” maple neck

22 narrow tall frets

V-Mod II Stratocaster® single-coil pickups

Push-push tone control adds neck pickup

2-Point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles, pop-in tremolo arm and cold-rolled steel block

Alder or roasted pine body

3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue, Dark Night, Sienna Sunburst or Roasted Pine finishes

Fender American Professional II Stratocaster HSS – $1,549.99 - $1,649.99

Deep “C” maple neck

22 narrow tall frets

2-Point synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles, pop-in tremolo arm and cold-rolled steel block

V-Mod II Stratocaster single-coil pickups

Double Tap bridge pickup

Alder or roasted pine body

3-Color Sunburst, Mercury, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue, Dark Night, Sienna Sunburst or Roasted Pine finishes

Fender American Professional II Telecaster – $1,499.99 - $1,599.99

Deep “C” maple neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Telecaster single-coil pickups

Push-push tone control activates series mode

Top-load/string-through bridge with “bullet” saddles

Alder or roasted pine body

3-Color Sunburst, Mercury, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue, Dark Night, Sienna Sunburst or Roasted Pine finishes

Fender American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe – $1,549.99

Deep “C” maple neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Double Tap pickups

Push-push tone control activates Double Tap function

“Cut” 3-saddle top-load/string-through Tele bridge

Alder body

3-Color Sunburst, Mercury, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue and Dark Night finishes

Fender American Professional II Jazzmaster – $1,599.99

Deep “C” maple neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

Panorama tremolo system

Brass Mustang bridge saddles

V-Mod II Jazzmaster single-coil pickups

Bridge pickup features tap function for higher or lower-output voices

Rhythm circuit runs both pickups in series for increased output

Alder body

3-Color Sunburst, Mercury, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue and Dark Night finishes

Fender American Professional II Precision Bass – $1,549.99

’63 Precision Bass profile neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Precision Bass split-coil pickup

Alder body

3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black, Mercury, Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue and Dark Night finishes

Fender American Professional II Precision Bass V – $1,649.99

’63 P Bass profile neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Precision Bass V split-coil pickup

Alder body

3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Miami Blue and Dark Night finishes

Fender American Professional II Jazz Bass – $1,599.99 - $1,699.99

Slim “C” neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Jazz Bass single-coil pickups

Alder or roasted pine body

3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black, Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Mercury, Roasted Pine and Dark Night finishes

Fender American Professional II Jazz Bass V – $1,699.99 - $1,799.99

Slim “C” neck

“Super-Natural” satin finish

V-Mod II Jazz Bass V single-coil pickups

Alder or roasted pine body

3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Mystic Surf Green and Roasted Pine finishes

Fender American Professional II Jazz Bass Fretless – $1,599.99

