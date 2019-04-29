Fender Unveils New Lightweight Ash American Professional Stratocaster, Telecaster

Fender has unveiled new, lightweight-ash-bodied versions of its American Professional Stratocaster and Telecaster guitars.

Obviously, (though, curiously, Fender hasn't listed the actual weight of the models on its website) the new, limited-edition models are lighter than their counterparts in the American Professional series, while the Telecaster also features a “Modern C-to-D” neck profile—as opposed to the original's "deep C" neck profile.

Aside from that, the specs are mostly the same as a stock American Professional model, with V-Mod pickups, treble-bleed circuits and narrow-tall frets all coming standard.

Fender American Professional Lightweight Ash Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

Aesthetics-wise, the guitars don't disappoint, with an Antique Natural finish with a tortoiseshell pickguard for the Strat, and Honey Blonde finish and parchment pickguard for the Tele.

The Fender Limited Edition Lightweight Ash American Professional Telecaster and Stratocaster are available now for $1,749.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to fender.com.