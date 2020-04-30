Fender’s most eye-popping release of 2020 has arrived - meet the Evangelion Asuka Telecaster

Japan always gets the coolest - or at least the most visually distinctive - electric guitars. And that’s certainly the case with the latest output from Fender Japan, which celebrates the release of the latest movie from long-running mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The 2020 Evangelion Asuka Telecaster pays tribute to series favorite Asuka and her suit design - the guitar even comes with a certificate and graphics of the character carrying this very Tele.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

To reinforce the industrial vibe, Fender has equipped the model with a high-gain Alumitone humbucker and single coil pairing, and all-black hardware.

Other unique touches include a red synthetic red bone nut, custom 12th-fret inlay, NERV neck plate, and sticker for the included ABS molded case.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

As per most Fender Japan releases, you can’t get hold of this one too easily, but if you do want to add the Asuka Tele to your arsenal, it’ll set you back ¥250,000 (approx $2,300) - it's set to launch in July 2020, to coincide with the release of new movie Neon Genesis Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

More info is available at Fender Japan (you’ll need to switch your region on the Fender site to see it).