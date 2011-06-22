Firewind Announces 'Frets of Fury' Fall Tour, Adds Ticket Info

Greek power metal kings Firewind will headline their own North American tour starting Oct. 9. Gus G. and company will hit the road on the “Frets of Fury” tour. Joining Firewind are Arsis, White Wizzard and Nightrage.
Soon to be wrapping up the successful “Scream World Tour” with Ozzy Osbourne, Gus G. is showing no signs of exhaust when it comes to the road.
“We couldn’t be happier to announce our first full North American tour,” he said in a press release. “It’s been over three years since Firewind toured from coast to coast across the U.S., and we’re coming back stronger than ever with a killer package.”
Firewind tour dates:
Oct 09 St Petersburg, FL @ The State Theater
Oct 10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Oct 12 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
Oct 13 Manchester, NH @ Rocko's
Oct 14 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques
Oct 15 Ottawa, ON @ Maverick's
Oct 16 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's
Oct 19 St Paul, MN @ Station 4
Oct 20 Winnipeg, MB @ The Osborne Village Inn
Oct 21 Edmonton, AB @ Pawn Shop
Oct 22 Kelowna, BC @ Sapphire Nightclub
Oct 23 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct 24 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
Oct 25 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Oct 26 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's