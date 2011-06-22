Firewind Announces 'Frets of Fury' Fall Tour, Adds Ticket Info

Greek power metal kings Firewind will headline their own North American tour starting Oct. 9. Gus G. and company will hit the road on the “Frets of Fury” tour. Joining Firewind are Arsis, White Wizzard and Nightrage.

Soon to be wrapping up the successful “Scream World Tour” with Ozzy Osbourne, Gus G. is showing no signs of exhaust when it comes to the road.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce our first full North American tour,” he said in a press release. “It’s been over three years since Firewind toured from coast to coast across the U.S., and we’re coming back stronger than ever with a killer package.”

Firewind tour dates:

Oct 09 St Petersburg, FL @ The State Theater

Oct 10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Oct 11 Springfield, VA @ Jaxx

Oct 12 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

Oct 13 Manchester, NH @ Rocko's

Oct 14 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques

Oct 15 Ottawa, ON @ Maverick's

Oct 16 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's

Oct 18 Joliet, IL @ Mojoe's

Oct 19 St Paul, MN @ Station 4

Oct 20 Winnipeg, MB @ The Osborne Village Inn

Oct 21 Edmonton, AB @ Pawn Shop

Oct 22 Kelowna, BC @ Sapphire Nightclub

Oct 23 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct 24 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

Oct 25 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Oct 26 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

Oct 27 Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky A Go Go